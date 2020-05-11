Odessa resident gives food and goods to those in need around the community

Throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic people all over West Texas have stepped up to help the community and those in need.

Today an Odessa resident stepped up to the plate to donate food and other goods to give back to mothers in honor of Mother’s Day.

“For the past few weeks we’ve been donating food to families in need,” nail tech professional Danielle Johnson said. “We’ve just been gathering food out of our own cupboards, packing them up, and shipping them out to people who need them. Just knowing that we’re helping out the community that’s what means the most to me.”

The Johnson's plan to continue to give back to the community in any way they can to shed some light in this uncertain time.