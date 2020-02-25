Odessa ranked #8 least educated small city in the U.S.

A recent study conducted by AdvisorSmith.com says Odessa is the #8 least educated small city in the United States.

It reports that 16.1% of Odessa residents age 25 or older have bachelors degrees, and 5.3% have graduate degrees, compared with national averages of 35% and 13.1%, respectively.

Nationwide, among cities of all sizes, Odessa ranked #497 out of 511 cities for educational attainment.

The Top 10 included:

1. Hobbs, NM

2. El Centro, CA

3. Madera, CA

4. Dalton, GA

5. Opelousas, LA

6. Gallup, NM

7. Hanford, CA

8. Odessa, TX

9. Martinsville, VA

10. Lumberton, NC

The study was based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. AdvisorSmith analyzed data from 511 metropolitan areas and assigned a composite score to each one based on a proprietary scoring model. The scoring model assigned points to each city based on the percentage of the population that had attained different educational attainment levels. These educational attainment levels were: high school graduate, associate’s degree holder, bachelor’s degree holder, and graduate or professional degree holder. Graduate or professional degrees include master’s degrees, doctoral graduate degrees, and professional degrees like juris doctor degrees and master of social work degrees.

The study only included adults aged 25 or older in the study. Nationwide, 219.8 million people fit into this category. Out of those people, 197.4 million, or 89.8% of adults aged 25 or older, have attained at least a high school diploma. Also, 76.9 million people, or 35.0%, have at least a bachelor’s degree, and 28.7 million people, or 13.1%, have a graduate or professional degree.