Odessa priest charged with new child sex crimes

An Odessa priest who was previously charged with exposing himself to a child has now been charged with sexually abusing a child.

The following comes from the Ector County Sheriff's Office:

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation of David Ray King last week, he has been re-arrested today and charged with 2 counts of CONTINIOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD, F-1.

King was arrested last Friday and charged with INDECENCY WITH A CHILD BY EXPOSURE, F-3 but was released Saturday on a $15,000.00 bond.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has been investigating this incident since May 10th when officers were advised of a possible indecency with a child.

King was brought in for questioning and during the interview, knowingly and willingly admitted to being in possession of multiple images and videos of child pornography on his phone and computers at his residence.

He also admitted to being engaged in conduct with children between the ages of 10-16 years of age.

A search warrant was prepared for his residence and investigators seized numerous digital media storage devices and DVD’s.

King remains in custody and no bond has been set at the time of this release.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ector County Sheriff's Deputies arrested David Ray King and charged him with exposing himself to a child.

King, who is 65-years-old, was in custody on Friday. The Sheriff's Office says King is a minister of a small church.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells us that the judge set King's bond at $15,000 on Saturday and that he is being released at this time.

Griffis says this is an on-going investigation, and believes more victims could come forward.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said his office has been investigating the allegation for several weeks.

“Today we arrested a David Ray King for indecency with a child by exposure, felony 3. It was a previous incident that happened several months ago, apparently. We feel like there may be other things that we need to look into, so the investigation is continuing and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. We will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Sheriff Griffis said King is in custody right now, but his bond will be set by a judge on Saturday.

“If your children are hanging out with individuals that you don’t know a whole lot about, I wouldn’t let my children hang out with them. This is a very unfortunate horrible case and there’s probably many more of them out there. And people need to keep an eye on their kids and make sure they know who their kids are with, and care who their kids are with,” he said.

The sheriff said the office will reach out to other community members.

“Right now, we’re just investigating this one incident. But we’re going to reach out to other individuals,” he said.

The sheriff said he encourages community members to contact authorities if they are a victim of a crime.

“If they feel like this individual, or another individual may have had contact with their children in an illegal way, they need to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office or Odessa Police Department. And don’t waste any time doing it,” he said.