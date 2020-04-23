Odessa pools to be closed for 2020 summer season

The City of Odessa has announced that all of its aquatic centers, swimmings pools and spraygrounds will be closed for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city, their pools see thousands of visitors a day during the summer which would not allow proper social distancing.

"This new normal we find ourselves in has been difficult to navigate, and so many of our events and traditions have had to be put on hold while the protection of our citizens takes first priority," stated the city in a release.