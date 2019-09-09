Odessa police urging public to report suspicious activity and threats

The Odessa Police Department is urging citizens to immediately report any and all suspicious activity and threats they see.

On Thursday, September 5 a threat of someone coming to shoot up a local Walmart circulated on social media. As a precaution, Odessa police monitored both of the city's Walmart locations and assigned patrols.

Later that day the Midland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to the threat.

Anyone in Odessa who sees or hears about suspicious activity or threats is asked to call Odessa police at (432) 333-4961.