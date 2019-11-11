Odessa police urging caution after thieves steal 61 vehicles in October

The Odessa Police Department is urging the public to be cautious after 61 vehicles were stolen in just the month of October.

According to OPD, thieves are driving around during the early morning hours targeting drivers who are warming up their vehicles.

Police say that a vast majority of stolen vehicles are a result of keys being left in the ignition or spare keys being left inside the vehicle.

431 vehicles have been reported stolen in just 2019. According to OPD, 61 of those have happened in October.

OPD is sharing the following tips on how to prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

1) Avoid leaving or hiding spare keys in your vehicle.

2) It is illegal to leave your keys in the ignition with the engine running & vehicle left unattended. Doing this can result in a fine of up to $140.

3) Some insurance companies will not cover your vehicle if it is stolen as result of this happening.

4) It is legal to leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running if you use a remote start device.

5) Report all suspicious activity, suspicious persons, and suspicious vehicles to OPD.