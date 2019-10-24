Odessa police share photo of suspected serial groper

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to be connected to several groping incidents.

(Photo: Odessa Police Department)

According to Odessa police, the suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man wearing a cap and bandana covering part of his face. He is approximately 5'6-5'9'' tall and has dark-colored hair combed straight back.

The suspect is targeting women who are alone at apartment complexes. In some of the cases he surprised victims from behind, in other cases he claimed to be looking for a lost dog before assaulting the victims.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call OPD at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.