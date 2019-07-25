Odessa police share car burglary prevention tips

The Odessa Police Department is sharing tips with the public to keep their cars safe and secure from burglars.

According to OPD, about 500 car burglaries have been reported so far in 2019. 50 firearms have been taken from unlocked vehicles.

Police say that a majority of the burglaries happen as a result of the vehicles being left unlocked with valuable items being left in plain sight.

OPD recommends doing the following to keep your vehicle and possessions safe:

1. Close your windows and lock your doors.

2. Take your keys and hide your belongings in the trunk if possible.

3. Avoid leaving valuable items, weapons, spare keys and personal documents inside your vehicles.

4. Park in well-lit areas when possible.

5. Report all suspicious activity, suspicious persons, and suspicious vehicles.