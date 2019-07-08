Odessa police searching for robbery suspects who stabbed clerk

The Odessa Police Department is looking to identify suspects who robbed a gas station twice and stabbed a clerk working there.

According to Odessa police, the first robbery happened on Sunday night at 9:07 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 10th and Dixie.

Police say that suspects stole merchandise from the store and assaulted the clerk.

At 9:59 p.m. the same two suspects returned to the store and stabbed the clerk in the arm while stealing more merchandise.

The suspects got away from the scene in a blue 4-door sedan driven by a woman.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact OPD or Odesa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #19-25889.