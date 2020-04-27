Odessa police searching for person of interest in murder investigation

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection to a murder in March.

According to OPD, 44-year-old Marc James Morris is wanted for questioning only.

Police say they want to question Morris in connection to their investigation into the murder of Samuel Dean Jones, 56, on March 23.

Jones was found dead in the 1000 block of North Dixie following a medical call. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.