Odessa police searching for missing elderly woman

Odessa police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman.

The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person Olga Fernandez, 66 years of age. Fernandez was last seen today at approximately 1100 hours at the Summertree Apartments.

She was last seen wearing a red & blue shirt with blue jeans. She is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Fernandez is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.