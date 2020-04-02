Odessa police searching for man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who they say kidnapped his girlfriend on Thursday afternoon.

The following comes from OPD:

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a kidnapping that occurred this afternoon. Officers responded to 4100 Golder in reference to a disturbance. Investigation revealed that a Dino Aguilar 29 YOA took his girlfriend, Holly Barnhart 27 YOA, against her will.

They were last seen leaving in a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze bearing Texas Temporary Tag 481873B. They are possibly headed towards Denver City.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of either subject shown below is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.