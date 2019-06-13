Odessa police searching for driver who intentionally hit man in Rosa's parking lot

The Odessa Police Department is searching for the driver of a jeep who they say intentionally hit a man in a Rosa's parking lot.

According to Odessa police, the crime happened on June 2 at the Rosa's parking lot on East 42nd Street.

A woman told police that she was walking in the parking lot with her son and granddaughter when a Jeep Wrangler drove recklessly nearby.

Her son yelled and told the driver to slow down, who made a U-turn and began driving in their direction with a door open.

The door then hit the woman's son and the suspect drove away from the scene. The son was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model tan Jeep Wrangler with a light bar over the windshield that has four Baja-style lights.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-21458.