Odessa police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to OPD, the crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at the intersection of East 42nd Street and JBS Parkway.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 crashed into a Buick Enclave and drove away from the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the photo above is asked to call Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-02800.