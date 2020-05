Odessa police are searching for young men who they say damaged Odessa police cars.

Odessa Crime Stoppers posted a video on Facebook showing two men walking captured by security video.

While it doesn't show anything happening in this video, the Crime Stoppers post said they're suspected of using skateboards to break the windows out of three Odessa police cars.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re encouraged to call 432-333-TIPS.