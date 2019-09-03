Odessa police officer to be released from the hospital

Three days after a mass shooting took the lives of eight people, including the gunman, and injured at least 25, the Odessa police officer injured is expected to be released from the hospital today.

According to the Odessa Police Department, “Corporal James Santana is doing better and expected to be released later today. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the public for all of their support and extend condolences to all other victims affected by this tragic event.”

Timeline of events

According to officials with the Odessa Police Department, the accused shooter, 36-year-old gunman, Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa, was fired from his job Saturday morning at Journey Oilfield Service. When he left he called 911 complaining about how he was fired. The company also called 911 complaining about how Ator left. When he got off the phone with 911 dispatch, he left Journey Oilfield Service. He was gone before police arrived.

Authorities say he then called the FBI national tip line. FBI officials say Ator was rambling to them, but made no threats of any kind. Just after he got off the phone with the FBI, he was pulled over by a DPS Trooper for not using his turn signal.

Officials with OPD say Ator went west on I-20, shooting at innocent civilians along the way. He entered Odessa city limits and shot more civilians. He then ended up in the 3800 block of North Adams and North Dixie where he carjacked the postal worker and killed her. He abandoned his gold car there.

He took the mail van and continued on his shooting spree, killing more, until police, DPS and other agencies made contact with him at Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. Gunfire was exchanged between Ator and the officers on the scene. A police vehicle rammed the mail van and Ator was killed in a shootout.

