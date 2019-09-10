Odessa police looking to identify forgery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect in a forgery investigation.

(Photo and video courtesy of the Odessa Police Department)

According to OPD, their officers received a report of a counterfeit bill at the Kent Kwik at 1100 North Grandview on July 28.

An investigation revealed that a woman paid for merchandise at the store with a counterfeit bill.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-27610.