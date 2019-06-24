Odessa police looking to identify burglary suspect

Odessa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on camera.

Police say that the suspect tried to disable a camera before he forced his way into the home. (Photo: Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, the burglary happened at a home in the 300 block of Carver on June 14.

Police say the suspect tried to remove a camera before he forced his way into the home. He then stole electronics, jewelry and a coin collection.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective W. Branch or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-23285.