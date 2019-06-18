Odessa police looking to identify Kent Kwik robbery suspects

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects who robbed a Kent Kwik.

Police say that two suspects walked up to a Kent Kwik's drive-thru window where they demanded money while pointing a gun at a clerk. (Photos: Odessa Police Department)

According to OPD, the robbery happened on June 4 at 2:36 a.m. at the Kent Kwik at 3722 Andrews Highway.

Police say that two suspects walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money from the cash register while pointing a gun at the clerk. A third suspect was nearby acting as a lookout.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark hoodie and shorts, approximately 5'1" tall, with a white shirt covering his face. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a black & gray hoodie with shorts, approximately 5'4" tall, carrying a black backpack with white polka dots. No description is available for the third suspect.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-21663.