Odessa police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Odessa police are investigating a series of drive-by shootings that happened overnight.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the shootings happened along Fitch Avenue and Snyder Street in South Odessa. No injuries were reported.

Following the shootings, a search warrant was served at a home in the 1400 block of South Jackson Avenue.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time. More information is expected to be released later in the day.