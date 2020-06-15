Odessa police identify suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

Jonathan Roy Dawkins, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 1400 block of Wilshire at 3:38 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot several times. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the shooting revealed that a suspect, identified as Dawkins, had been involved in a disturbance at the home before he shot the victim several times.

A warrant was then issued for Dawkins’ arrest and he was captured by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Angelo.