Odessa police investigating explosive device found near Lowe's Home Improvement

Odessa police are investigating after a homemade explosive device was found outside of Lowe's Home Improvement on Tuesday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the store at 9:27 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

The person had reportedly placed an object at the east side of the building before running away.

Police say that the person who called 911 heard an explosion coming from that area.

The Odessa Police Department's Bomb Squad was called to the scene where they found an item that appears to be a homemade explosive device.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.