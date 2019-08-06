Odessa police investigating drive-by shooting

Odessa police are investigating after they say a suspect in a white BMW shot at another vehicle with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 600 block of College at 7:17 p.m. on Monday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that a suspect in a white late-model BMW had shot at a person in another vehicle with an AR-15 style rifle.

The BMW was last seen heading eastbound on Murphy.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case # 19-28295.