Police investigating motorcycle crash in Odessa

The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Monday morning.

According to OPD, the crash happened at Clements and Dixie.

Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection at this time as police investigate the accident.

Police had previously said that the crash was fatal. They now say that one person was seriously injured.

According to our crew at the scene, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

No other details on the crash have been released at this time.