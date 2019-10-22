Odessa police investigating after Jim Parker Park is damaged in hit-and-run crash

Odessa police are investigating after Jim Parker Park was damaged in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Police say that the driver apparently slammed into the park's fence, destroying it.

A nearby power pole was also hit.

Members of the Jim Parker Little League say it's a frustrating sight after they've invested time and money into the field.

"Well, we’re upset because we spend a lot of time and money working on these fields. We raise all of our money. Of course, the city is a great help to us in keeping the fields looking good but we need a lot of volunteers. These fields are for our kids and for families," said Bob Thayer, Vice President of the Jim Parker Little League.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Odessa police at (432) 333-TIPS.