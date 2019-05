The Odessa Police Department has shared an update on one of its officers who was hurt in the line of duty.

According to Odessa police, Corporal Yelley has been released from the hospital.

Cpl. Yelley was chasing a carjacking suspect on foot last week when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police are still searching for the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ian Jacob Collins. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.