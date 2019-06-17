Odessa motorcycle crash sends two men to the hospital

Odessa police are investigating a crash involving motorcycles and a truck that sent two men to the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the intersection of 42nd Street and Winchester early Sunday morning for a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene they found a crash involving two motorcycles and a truck.

The motorcyclists, 22-year-old Nicholas Candelaria and 28-year-old Anthony Hernandez were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation of the accident revealed that both the truck and the motorcycles were traveling west on 42nd Street.

Police say that both motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed and that Hernandez crashed into the back of the truck. Candelaria then lost control of his motorcycle.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.