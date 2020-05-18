Odessa men charged with stealing Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint

Odessa police have arrested suspects who they say robbed two men at gunpoint on Friday.

Peter Anthony Armijo, 22, and Fabian Francisco Gutierrez, 22, have both been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to 8th Street and Highway 80 on Friday night for a robbery.

When police arrived, they spoke with two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint. The victims told officers that two suspects had pointed a gun at them and demanded their Mercedez-Benz, which they drove away in.

On Saturday, police were able to find the suspects, identified as Armijo and Gutierrez, who were charged and arrested.

The stolen Mercedes-Benz was found and returned to its owner.