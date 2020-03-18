Odessa Mayor David Turner to issue disaster declaration, press conference to broadcast at 3 p.m.

City of Odessa Mayor David Turner will be issuing a disaster declaration due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The folowing comes from the City of Odessa:

The City of Odessa Mayor, David R. Turner, will issue a Disaster Declaration. The primary objective for this Declaration is to activate the appropriate recovery and rehabilitation aspects of all applicable local or interjurisdictional emergency management plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance.

In the interest of public health, this Declaration will place limits on all indoor and outdoor public and private gatherings of 50 persons or more, anywhere in the City of Odessa, effective immediately.

A press conference will be held this afternoon in conjunction with the City of Midland and Midland County at 3:00 p.m. at the UTPB College of Engineering building.

For the purpose of this Declaration, “gathering” means any event, common endeavor, or business operation during which 50 persons or more are present or are reasonably likely to appear together in a confined space, room, or area except the following:

 a government-owned facility; a facility in which government business is being conducted

 a public school; a private school

 a licensed day care facility

 a place of worship

 a place where a wedding or a funeral is being conducted

 an office space; a hotel; a motel; a residential building; a grocery store; a retail store in which

most sales consists of food for off-premises consumption and small household necessities

 a hospital or other medical facility; or a shelter.

It is strongly encouraged that citizens should adhere to all guidelines and mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This Disaster Declaration will be in effect for seven days, with the potential for extension.