Odessa mayor David Turner says he's self-isolating

Odessa mayor David Turner says he has quarantined himself after discovering he made contact with a person who has the coronavirus.

Turner announced the news on Thursday.

According to Turner, he started self-isolation on Monday.

Mayor Pro Temp Peggy Dean and others on the city's staff are filling in at this time.

The Ector County Health Department reports that there have been just under 200 cases of the coronavirus in the county. Five patients have died and 137 have recovered.