A 37-year-old Odessa man who was sought by law enforcement as a possible “serial shooter” was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Troy Lee Wilson had been previously booked into the Midland County Detention Center since Sept. 27, according to the Odessa American.

The 37-year-old has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bonds had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.