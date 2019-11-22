Odessa man shot and killed after getting out of car

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead overnight.

The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

An Odessa man is dead following a murder that occurred last night in Northwest Odessa.

On November 21, 2019 at approximately 2056 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 1700 block of North Dotsy in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased male subject with a gunshot wound, lying down outside of his residence. The decedent was later identified as Brandon Swinney, 42 years of age.

Investigation revealed that Swinney had just returned to his residence and exited his vehicle before being shot by an unknown subject. The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived. There were no reports of any other injuries and next of kin were notified.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.