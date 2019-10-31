Odessa man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting, impregnating teen

A man in Odessa has been sentenced after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Marcus Harper, 30, was facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

On Wednesday a jury found Harper guilty of each count. They also set his punishment as life in prison for each of the counts.

Harper was arrested in July of 2018 after the Odessa Police Department received a report of a sexual assault.

Police learned that a 14-year-old girl was pregnant. An investigation revealed that she had been assaulted by Harper since she was 13.

Harper admitted to the assaults when questioned by police.

Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Bill Prasher prosecuted the case. LaTwan White represented the defendant.