Odessa man sentenced to life for sexual abuse of niece

A man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his niece.

Gabriel Mendoza was on trial on Tuesday for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mendoza was accused of sexually assaulting his niece several times between June 2018 and September 2018.

According to the Ector County District Attorneys' Office, it only took six and a half minutes to find Mendoza guilty of the crime.

The jury then took four and a half minutes to sentence Mendoza to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Melissa Williams prosecuted the case and Lawrence Barber defended Mendoza.