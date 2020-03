An Odessa man died this morning after 1:00 a.m. after he hit an 18-wheeler.

Texas State Troopers say Richard Preston Jr., 28, was driving a Ford F-150 on FM 866 behind a tractor-trailer.

Investigators say the semi took a right onto a lease road. As he did, Preston went into the ditch and hit the right side of the truck.

The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.

Troopers couldn't tell if Preston was wearing his seat belt or not.