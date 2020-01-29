Odessa man injured in Glasscock County plane crash

The Glasscock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash Wednesday evening in Northwestern Glasscock County.

Glasscock County Sheriff Keith Burnett tells CBS7 that it happened about 5:15pm, 2 miles west of 461.

Burnett tells CBS7 that the pilot was flying from Abilene to Odessa when he crashed.

He was alert and talking when he was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

No name has been released at this time.

The FAA will be arriving Thursday to investigate what happened.

