Odessa man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

Odessa police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to a crash on Highway 191 and Billy Hext at 9:24 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver, 35-year-old John Baker, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Baker was taking the exit at Billy Hext when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a curb.