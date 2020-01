A man is dead following a major crash that happened early Saturday morning in southwest Odessa.

At around 2:00 a.m., Odessa Police responded to the 3300 block of West Highway 80. There officers found a Ford F-150 and the driver, 19-year-old Dustin Junior Garcia, who died at the scene.

Investigators said the Odessa man was traveling westbound and left the roadway before rolling over. Alcohol is a possible factor, but the investigation continues.