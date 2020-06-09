Odessa man dies in motorcycle crash on State Highway 302

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash along State Highway 302 on Monday night.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Issac Chaparro, 33, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash on SH 302 two miles west of Odessa just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a Suzuki motorcycle that had crashed in the center median.

The driver, identified as Chaparro, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Chaparro was traveling east on the highway when his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed.