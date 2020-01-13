Odessa man dies in crash south of Orla

One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash along U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Marcos Lopez, 21, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on Highway 285 five miles south of Orla at 1:29 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-550 and a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Lopez, passed away at the scene. The driver of the F-550 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-550 was traveling north on the highway while the Nissan was going south.

According to DPS, the Nissan crossed over to the wrong side of the road where it crashed into the F-550.