A 25-year-old man from Odessa died in a wreck Monday evening on Business 20 in Midland County.

DPS Investigators say Joshua Warren was going east on Business 20 when Wesley Compton pulled out in front of him on County Road 1310.

Both were wearing their seat belt, according to troopers. Compton, who's 21, wasn't injured.

A witness told investigators Warren didn't have his headlights on.