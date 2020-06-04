Odessa man dies a week after being injured in a crash

Odessa police say that a man died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in a crash last week.

The victim has been identified as Jose Vega Jr., 35.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Vega was injured in a crash on May 27.

On that day police were called to a car-pedestrian accident in the 100 block of East Clements at 11:20 p.m.

When police arrived they found that a man, identified as Vega, had been hit by a car.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Vega was walking in the westbound lane of the roadway when he was hit by a Cadillac Escalade.

Police say that Vega had stepped off the sidewalk and onto the roadway when he was hit.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say their investigation into the accident is ongoing.