Odessa man claims he found gun and scale belonging to drive by shooter suspect

One man in the Permian Basin has been put into a very serious situation after finding guns and drugs on his property.

Thomas Licon has lived in this Odessa neighborhood with his family for the past for 3 years and claims he witnessed the drive-by suspect hiding under his trailer last Thursday, which gave him fear beyond words.

He said he’s now helping with the Odessa Police’s investigation into the drive-by shooting that happened last week.

“We started walking back to go into our yard and that is when my stepson told me that someone was beneath the trailer right here. I bend down and I look at the guy that was underneath there and asked what he was doing, and he said he was just hiding,” said Licon.

Licon said he saw the suspect was hiding and allegedly left behind a gun, a scale and a bag of cocaine.

He said he found the 3 items a couple days after the incident and immediately reported to the police department.

“When I moved my foot over the stuff I felt something kind of hard and I moved it again and I realized that there was a handgun that was on the floor there and then I moved some more and found a scale,” Licon.

OPD tells CBS7 News that there is no way for the department to know right away as the items need to be processed for evidence.

They do add, that it’s possible but since there have been multiple drive by shootings in the area, it is hard to tell what is connected.

As for Licon and his family, he just wants to feel secure again because he said no one should fear living in their own home.

“Scared and worried you know because not knowing what is really going on or what happened with all the incidents. I just do not want any retaliation,” said Licon.

