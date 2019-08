The Ector County Sheriff's Office, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and DPS Troopers arrested an Odessa man on child pornography charges.

Kenneth Gregory was arrested at his work at about 3:00pm Friday.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million dollars.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office says the warrants for Gregory stemmed from grand jury indictments.

He was arrested without incident and remains behind bars.