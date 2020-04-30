Odessa man can't access unemployment, blocked out of website for weeks

More than one million Texans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic and are turning to unemployment benefits for help.

But CBS7’s spoke with one Odessa man who says even that safety net isn’t saving him.

Laison Albarado said he can only afford rent for maybe another three months and he said it’s all because the Texas Workforce Commission site is keeping him from getting benefits.

Albarado was laid off toward the end of march because his company couldn’t afford to keep him.

“They didn’t want to let me go,” he said. “But they had no choice.”

With few savings in his account, he went online to get help from the state.

He thought applying for unemployment should be simple enough, but not this time.

Instead, this is what he said happens every time.

First, he enters his social security number then password, but then the site just logs him off.

“I just couldn’t get through and I tried, and I tried,” he said. “Just nothing happened.”

He said for weeks the site has kept him on an endless loop.

Albarado said every time he’s called the Texas Workforce Commission, he’s been met with automated messages but no answers.

He’s been so frustrated, he even emailed the governor’s office asking for help.

“It’s kind of frustrating. I’m not sure I’m not the only one having this same issue. If it’s happening to me it’s happening to somebody else.”

So, our reporter spent the day trying to do the same calling their main line and communications office.

Late this afternoon a media representative called back explaining they hadn’t heard of a problem like this before, but their IT department is now working on it.

He went on to say they’re adding more staff and resources to keep up with high user volume.

“We want to help Texans, especially apply for unemployment insurance,” Media and Public Relations Specialist for the Texas Workforce Commission Cisco Gamez said. “With our severs when we started, we had five servers. We’re working with the department of information resources to increase that to 10 and then to 20.”

Until this is resolved, Arbarado said he won’t give up.

Arbarado said he’s applied to more than 70 jobs this past month.

So, he’s hopeful more paychecks will come, one way or the other.