Odessa man arrested in Andrews because he couldn't stay out of golf course ponds, according to police

Andrews Police arrested an Odessa man after he was caught twice in ponds at the Andrews County Golf Course.

UT Van Dao was spotted by golfers Sunday floating in the pond near the 14th hole, according to the Andrews County News.

All they could see was his face, so they called for help.

When police officers and sheriff's deputies got there, they say Dao refused to come out, so an officer had to go in after him.

They took Dao to the hospital, but after he got out, investigators say he went right back to the golf course and was spotted on the edge of another pond.

As of Tuesday evening, he was still in jail with a $5,000 bond.

Mug shot courtesy: Andrews County News