Odessa man arrested after hit and run collision leaves man with severe injuries

An Odessa man is in custody after a hit and run collision outside of Marfa Saturday night, according to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened eight miles south of Marfa on Highway 67.

Deputies later spotted one of the vehicles involved in the accident, a 2017 Black Dodge Duallie, about twelve miles north of Presidio after a brief pursuit.

Presidio County Deputies arrested the driver Pedro Chavez of Odessa.

The sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post that Chavez's black Dodge duallie collided with a Chevrolet pick-up while passing, which caused the vehicle to hit a guard rail and spin out of control.

The driver of the truck, Eusebio Espinoza Acosta, was taken to Big Bend Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, according to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office.

The case has been passed over to Texas State Troopers for further investigation.