Odessa man accused of threatening to kill a woman and her baby during a robbery

Odessa police have arrested a man who they say threatened to kill a woman and her baby while he was robbing her.

Johnaron Orona, 22, has been charged with Robbery, a Second-Degree Felony, and Possession of Stolen Property, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the intersection of 17th Street and Cumberland on Friday morning for a disturbance.

Once police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said that a man had approached her and demanded money while threatening to kill her and her baby.

The woman tried to get away but said that the suspect, identified as Orona, used his vehicle to cut her off. She was eventually able to get away and watched Orona drive away in a red vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Another Odessa police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of Oakwood and Wedgewood.

The driver, Orona, was then identified as the suspect of the robbery. He was reportedly found to have stolen items in his possession.

Orona was then charged and arrested accordingly.