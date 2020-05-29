Odessa leaders meet with community for prayer vigil

In response to the recent turmoil around the country, community leaders in Odessa held a prayer vigil at the Ector County Courthouse Friday evening.

A few dozen community members and local religious leaders came together with city officials, like Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke.

There were prayers and hymns, but mostly it was a time for people to share their thoughts on police-community relations in our country, and here in Odessa.

“When I was five or six years old, I was taught to be careful,” one African American pastor said. “Because the police would kill me. At five or six years old.”

Another pastor, Dawn Weeks of Connection Christian Church, urged fellow white people to actively snuff out racism.

“To say ‘I’m not racist’ is to say ‘I’m not a part of the problem, so it’s not my problem,” Weeks explained. “I want to invite you to take a step beyond saying ‘I’m not racist’, and become an anti-racist.”

Gerke also shared his thoughts on the current national climate.

“I saw a meme on Facebook that said ‘No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop’,” the police chief told the crowd. “I don’t know if I really agree with that, because I think the family members of some of these victims probably hate a bad cop more than a good cop does. But I will tell you, I truly believe the vast majority of law enforcement in these United States absolutely detest a bad cop.”

Many praised Gerke for taking part in the event.

“We saw it last night on TV in Midland, they can’t even sit down with their chief of police and talk,” Jo Ann Davenport Littleton of the Black Cultural Council said. “They can’t do it. But I thank God here in Odessa we can. We can come together.”

The vigil was organized by Reverend Gene Collins of Highland and Bunche Church of Christ, and the Odessa Ministerial Alliance.