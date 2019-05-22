Odessa law enforcement to be on the lookout for underage drinking parties

Underage drinking parties will be the target of law enforcement in Odessa this weekend.

According to Odessa police, their department is teaming up with ECISD Police, ECHD Police, UTPB Police, the Ector County Sheriff's Office, Odessa Crime Stoppers and the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse as they look for these parties.

The Odessa Police Department says that it will be increasing its patrols in response to calls involving drug use, underage drinking parties and social host violations. This operation is set to run from Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26.

Anyone with information on any parties like those mentioned above is asked to call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.